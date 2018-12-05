Destination Linux EP99 – ASCII And You Shall Receive

On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss some distro news with VyOS & Fedora. We have great follow up regarding the kernel performance killer news we discussed last week. Some very big updates are coming from great software projects like Blender & Kodi. Later in the show, we check out some of Zeb’s favourite type of games! We also talk about the Plasma Mobile related news from Necuno Solutions. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!



—

Topics covered in this episode:

VyOS 1.2.0 rc9 Released For Testing

Fedora 31 Likely To Be Severely Delayed

Performance Killing Kernel Patches Reverted

Blender 2.80 Beta Available Now For The Holidays!

Necuno Mobile – Open Source Phone Powered By KDE

Kodi 18 Leia RC1

Mesa VLK vs. Pro Drivers

Top Gifts For Linux Loved Ones · (#shamelessplug: “Linux is Everywhere” Shirt, on sale for a limited time, Coupon Code: LINUXMAS)

Best ASCII Games That Are Good

Sluggish Morss 2D Claymation Adventure Heading to Linux

—

Tips & Tricks:

Using ‘cp’ to copy files in Linux is a very convenient tool. However, knowing these switches can save you from making mistakes:

-i : Confirm before overwriting

-n : No overwriting

-b : Overwriting with backup

-r : Recursive copying

-u : Overwrite if the target file is old or doesn’t exist

Ex: $ cp -b sourcedirectory targetdirectory will overwrite the file if it exists but creates a backup file first.

Software Spotlight:

Synfig – 2D Animation Software

Tux Art by Eileen & Ben