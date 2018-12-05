Destination Linux EP99 – ASCII And You Shall Receive
On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss some distro news with VyOS & Fedora. We have great follow up regarding the kernel performance killer news we discussed last week. Some very big updates are coming from great software projects like Blender & Kodi. Later in the show, we check out some of Zeb’s favourite type of games! We also talk about the Plasma Mobile related news from Necuno Solutions. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
—
Topics covered in this episode:
VyOS 1.2.0 rc9 Released For Testing
Fedora 31 Likely To Be Severely Delayed
Performance Killing Kernel Patches Reverted
Blender 2.80 Beta Available Now For The Holidays!
Necuno Mobile – Open Source Phone Powered By KDE
Top Gifts For Linux Loved Ones · (#shamelessplug: “Linux is Everywhere” Shirt, on sale for a limited time, Coupon Code: LINUXMAS)
Best ASCII Games That Are Good
Sluggish Morss 2D Claymation Adventure Heading to Linux
—
Tips & Tricks:
Using ‘cp’ to copy files in Linux is a very convenient tool. However, knowing these switches can save you from making mistakes:
-i : Confirm before overwriting
-n : No overwriting
-b : Overwriting with backup
-r : Recursive copying
-u : Overwrite if the target file is old or doesn’t exist
Ex: $ cp -b sourcedirectory targetdirectory will overwrite the file if it exists but creates a backup file first.
Software Spotlight:
Synfig – 2D Animation Software
Tux Art by Eileen & Ben