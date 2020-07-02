Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Hosts of Destination Linux 180:
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Noah of Ask Noah Show = https://asknoahshow.com
Segment Index
- 00:00:00 Intro
- 00:00:24 Welcome to DL180
- 00:00:45 What Ryan has been up to . . .
- 00:02:07 What Michael has been up to . . .
- 00:04:24 What Noah has been up to . . .
- 00:04:38 Discussion: ProtonMail and their aim at Google’s GSuite
- 00:06:42 Noah shows that his segues are legendary
- 00:07:00 Sponsored by Digital Ocean · [do.co/dln]
- 00:09:07 Community Feedback about the Pinebook Pro and some issues with it
- 00:10:01 Ryan’s response to the feedback
- 00:11:03 Noah’s response to the feedback
- 00:12:14 DLN Forum & Telegram group are great places for tech help
- 00:12:45 News: Mozilla announces the Firefox VPN service
- 00:18:06 News: Linux Mint 20 Released
- 00:30:04 Main Topic: Matrix / Riot Might Be The Future of Communication
- 00:52:03 Linux Gaming: Ryan Gives Noah Suggestions for FPS Games on Linux
- 00:59:51 Software Spotlight: Tux Typing
- 01:01:14 Tip of the Week: Increase Your Terminal History Size
- 01:03:16 Outro
- 01:03:24 Get More DL by Becoming a Patron
- 01:04:20 DLN Store destinationlinux.network/store
- 01:04:55 How to Join the DLN Community
- 01:04:58 Noah’s delivery of this part is totally lit
- 01:05:40 Destination Linux Network destinationlinux.network
- 01:06:00 FrontPageLinux.com frontpagelinux.com
- 01:06:15 Patron Post Show (become a Patron to Join us each week!)
My main gripe with Matrix is that there does not seem to be a good voice/video/screen equivalent that can be attached similar to discord or mumble. Otherwise it seems pretty solid in its functionality.
The “intro music” gave me a laugh.
Also - to be fair, PopOS 19.10 had the Nvidia Optimus swapping before Ubuntu 20.04 or Linux Mint 20.
