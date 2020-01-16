CES 2020, Disaster Recovery Tips, Fallback Safe Distros?, Firefox | Destination Linux 156
Community Feedback:
– Disaster Recovery Advice (eg: medical issues while keeping tech accessible)
– GL.iNet GL-MT300N-V2 Mini Travel Router
– Mpow CH6 Kids Headphones
– Clarification on Noah’s stance on Microsoft bringing various software to Linux
– Feedback on Ubuntu might not be the safe fallback distro anymore
Topics covered in this episode:
openEuler
New Firefox 72 Released
Linus Say No To ZFS In Kernel
New Dell Linux Laptop
Nvidia Wakes Up
Software Spotlight:
Virtual Machine Manager
Tips & Tricks:
Intel PRO/1000 Pt Dual Port Server Adapter
I’ve been using VirtualBox. I’d be interested in hearing more details of your conversion to libvirt and virt-manager. Did you run both virtualization products on the same PC during your conversion? Can a virtual machine be converted from VirtualBox to virt-manager?
@dasgeek Major retailers and manufacturers have long “conspired” to offer “special” models. Consumer Reports thought the purpose was to make comparison-shopping difficult. That probably explains Best Buy selling an HP laptop that “doesn’t exist” on HP’s own site.
Which doesn’t answer why it won’t boot Linux.
A friend recently bought a Dell Inspiron at Costco. Great deal, came with NVMe SSD. He wanted to install Linux and it just wouldn’t. His laptop chassis had space for a SATA SSD, so he disconnected the NVMe drive, added a SATA, and set that to boot. Which worked.
To sell Optane drives Intel developed a default RAID configuration. Optane made sense with HDDs, none with NVMe, but the configuration persists. Winders somehow manages to boot successfully in that configuration where, apparently, the Linux kernel doesn’t.
Here’s a Dell link that MIGHT be applicable and helpful. Though I’m presuming the HP went back to Best Buy.
https://www.dell.com/community/Precision-Mobile-Workstations/Precision-7720-Disable-Raid-and-set-dual-boot/td-p/7355151
@MichaelTunnell I know we’re all of us all in about privacy, but as I opened the DestinationLinux.network “portal” page today I glanced up and noticed uBlock Origin is reporting 32 what for lack of a better term I’ll call “trackers,” doubleclick, google, youtube ???
