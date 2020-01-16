Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Special Guest Host:

Wendy of Hardware Addicts = https://destinationlinux.network

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Sponsus

Destination Linux Network Store

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Community Feedback:

– Disaster Recovery Advice (eg: medical issues while keeping tech accessible)

– GL.iNet GL-MT300N-V2 Mini Travel Router

– Mpow CH6 Kids Headphones

– Clarification on Noah’s stance on Microsoft bringing various software to Linux

– Feedback on Ubuntu might not be the safe fallback distro anymore

Topics covered in this episode:

openEuler

New Firefox 72 Released

Linus Say No To ZFS In Kernel

New Dell Linux Laptop

Nvidia Wakes Up

—

Software Spotlight:

Virtual Machine Manager

Tips & Tricks:

Intel PRO/1000 Pt Dual Port Server Adapter