Our Hopes for Linux in 2020, Elitism in Linux, Best OS for Raspberry Pi | Destination Linux 155

Topics covered in this episode:

Community Feedback:

Elitism in Linux aka “Linux Snobbery”

Linux Mint vs Ubuntu Cinnamon Discussion from Episode 153

KDE Plasma Settings Backup & Deployment

Linux Kernel 5.4.7 / 4.19.92 / 4.14.161

– Our Hopes for Linux in 2020

– [Ryan]

– Better professional audio equipment support

– Tablet and mobile support

– A corporate or well financed entity focused on the desktop. Easy install, hardware partnerships, mobile integration, and up to date rolling.

– [Michael]

– reiterate Ryan’s desktop focus point

– more companies using universal app formats regardless which one they pick

– WINE to get some more attention from some kind of backing

– [Zeb]

– Less regression, it always seems that in the process of fixing one thing another thing breaks somewhere else. Now the Devs cannot really do a lot about this without the communities help. So as Linux users we need to volunteer to do more testing.

– [Noah]

– WireGuard

– Pipewire

Best OS for Raspberry Pi

– How we use our Raspberry Pi’s

ODROID-GO $55 Handheld

EA Bans Linux Users

WastaLinux.org

Software Spotlight:

CMus – music player for the terminal

Tips & Tricks:

Backlight – External Monitor

Display Data Channel

XRandR

XRandR on the Arch Wiki