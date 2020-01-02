Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

Endeavour OS NetInstaller

Kubuntu Focus Laptop

Darktable 3.0 Released

Kdenlive 19.12 Released

Our 2020 Predictions:

[Ryan]

– Intel bring the best price for performance dedicated GPU and releases 10nm CPU.

– Arch overtakes all other distros on the desktop with partnership with Valve.

– Cannonical and Microsoft form a stronger partnership. Cannonical moves over even more resources to work on WSL. Microsoft never release office suite to Linux.

– System 76 releases full AMD based laptop.

– Apple continues to release crap products nobody wants at prices nobody can afford.

– Google shuts down Stadia.

[Zeb]

– Wayland will still not replace X11 in 2020 – I keep hearing they have made fantastic advances and I am positive it is not their fault but until it works with Nvidia…..

– The Ubuntu Desktop will thrive under the Stewardship of Martin Wimpress, Director Of Engineering, Ubuntu Desktop, at Canonical Ltd. and 20.04 will eclipse all other earlier versions, including the phenominal 14.04 which was my Year of the Linux Desktop

– Pine64 will continue to flourish, this is s a shining example of how Products should be marketed and sold with complete transparancy. Something we wish “Other” companies would aspire too.

– Michaels stool will languish unused, heartbroken, sitting lonely in the corner, rueing the day it was wrenched screaming from it’s Family life. Wanting to be back to other stools in the warehouse before Michael bought it.

[Noah]

– Canonical goes public – MS buys a big share

– A cloud connected company goes under over a PR disaster of privacy

– Tech will be a talking point in the 2020 American elections

– Apple will move further away from desktop and more into mobile

– A real 3rd party mobile player will emerge

– Pine will go mainstream

– Stool given away for charity

[Michael]

– more Linux powered devices

– Plasma will finally introduce good user experience defaults putting it in its rightful place of being the go to Desktop Environment

– Valve makes another announcement on the same level as Proton that blows everyone’s minds

– at least 1 big commercial company will release their application on Linux thanks to the Universal App formats

– I think 2020 will be the Year of the Linux Smartphone, well at least for me

– Destination Linux Network will become a media juggernaut not only in the Linux space but just tech in general making it possible for us to push Linux and Open Source forward in so many ways

Software Spotlight:

Parted Magic – a complete disk management solution

Tips & Tricks:

Use cp -p to preserve the ownership and file permissions during copy

scp (secure copy) to copy a file from your local computer to a remote LAN system using ssh

rsync for remote systems that are over the internet