Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Sponsus

Destination Linux Network Store

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

Linux Mint 19.3 Released

Dual GPU Improvements Coming to Gnome

Purism Announces Librem Server

FUSE For macOS Goes Closed Source

Life Is Strange 2

—

Software Spotlight:

Nethogs

Tips & Tricks:

Orchid Core VMS