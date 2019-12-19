Sponsored by: do.co/dl



—

Topics covered in this episode:

Opt-Out vs Opt-In

– initiated by feedback on the Zorin OS discussion on DL150

– related to the DLN Forum thread of “Is opt-out ever ethical?”

Ubuntu Releases User Survey

Ubuntu Cinnamon

Microsoft Teams Out For Linux

Canonical Sponsors WSL Conference?

Upstream Graphics Too Little Too Late

Type Knight

—

Software Spotlight:

KDE Education Suite

Tips & Tricks:

Turn your raspberry pi into an ONVIF IP camera