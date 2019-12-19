Opt-In vs Opt-Out, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Microsoft Teams, Xfce, Upstream Graphics | Destination Linux 152
Topics covered in this episode:
Opt-Out vs Opt-In
– initiated by feedback on the Zorin OS discussion on DL150
– related to the DLN Forum thread of “Is opt-out ever ethical?”
Ubuntu Releases User Survey
Ubuntu Cinnamon
Microsoft Teams Out For Linux
Canonical Sponsors WSL Conference?
Upstream Graphics Too Little Too Late
Type Knight
Software Spotlight:
KDE Education Suite
Tips & Tricks:
Turn your raspberry pi into an ONVIF IP camera
