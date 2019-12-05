Librem 5, Zorin OS, Private Internet Access, UBports, Fedora, Bitwarden – Destination Linux 150
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Sponsus
Destination Linux Network Store
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
ZorinOS Privacy Concerns
Ubuntu Touch Runs On Raspberry Pi
Librem 5 Birch Has Shipped
Fedora Users Concerned GNOME Software Proprietary Software
Linux Powered Handheld Returns
—
Software Spotlight:
Bitwarden – open source password manager
Ryan’s Bitwarden Video [Part 1 of 2]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eteLdrE9tI
Michael’s Bitwarden Video [Part 2 of 2]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5t22YIeUTKE
Tips & Tricks:
TurnKeyLinux
My problem with Kape buying PIA isn’t so much the adware, it’s their current lying to users with false positives to boost sales.
Some examples:
CyberGhostVPN says you’re EXPOSED when using a VPN, even the Tor Browser: https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_US/
DriverFix (according to Malwarebytes): https://forums.malwarebytes.com/topic/241580-removal-instructions-for-driverfix/
As for metadata there’s no ethical argument for using opt out instead of a non-defaulting choice.
that is an interesting topic to bring up.
It looks like they just assume all connections are exposed unless they are CyberGhost. That’s a very misleading thing for sure. I connected to a VPN service for testing and it always seems to claim exposed but to be fair to them, they have no way to know what IPs are VPNs and which aren’t . . . of course they could just not claim that exposed thing.
Do you have a source that shows DriverFix is related to Kape? I couldn’t find anything that stated that on malwarebytes.
There’s no ethical argument against opt out choice. No choice has an ethical element but providing a choice is ethical.
It’s listed on the Kape products page at the bottom - https://www.kape.com/product.html
This was a fantastic episode, lots to learn and laugh at! I am more excited about the PinePhone the more I hear about it, even though the whole segment was supposed to cover the Purism device.
Thanks for the reconfirmation @MichaelTunnell . Thanks @EricAdams for grabbing the Kape link.
This stance needs a formal explanation.
Continue the discussion at discourse.destinationlinux.network
2 more replies