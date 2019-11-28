Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

Coreboot Version 4.11

Firefox Sweetens The Pot

HPLIP Gets A New Release

YouTube vs FTC: Family-Friendly Content at Risk?

Linux 5.4 out and 5.5 Kernel Coming

Half Life 3 Confirmed Sort Of

Google Stadia Launches

Software Spotlight:

Synaptic Package Manager

Muon Package Manager

Tips & Tricks:

Making passwords with Diceware