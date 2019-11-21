Is Linux Slower?, Google Tracking Your Health Records, Bytecode Alliance | Destination Linux 148
Topics covered in this episode:
Mozilla, Intel, fastly, and Red Hat Form the Bytecode Alliance
Kdenlive 19.08.3 Released
Volla Phone Kickstarter
Google Project Nightingale
If Linux Feels Slower, That’s Because It Is
Shovel Knight: King of Cards and Shovel Knight Showdown
Helvetii Coming To Linux
Software Spotlight:
Drill – very fast file search utility
Tips & Tricks:
– Trick to navigate through Telegram is Ctrl + 0 to jump to saved messages
– Ctrl + 1-5 jumps to pinned chats that you have in whatever order you put them in.
– Press and hold the Send button on Mobile to Schedule a message or Send without activating a notification sound