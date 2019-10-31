Interview with Lukasz Erecinski of Pine64, GNOME vs Trolls, Ubuntu’s New Desktop Director – DL145

Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Sponsus

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

Lukasz Erecinski of Pine64 (Interview)

Pinebook Pro

Pinetab Specs

Pinephone

Pinetime (Smartwatch)

Gnome Won’t Back Down From Patent Trolls

Canonical Has A New Ubuntu Desktop Director

—

Software Spotlight:

PiHole

Tips & Tricks:

FeedFry.com