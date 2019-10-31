Interview with Lukasz Erecinski of Pine64, GNOME vs Trolls, Ubuntu’s New Desktop Director – DL145
Topics covered in this episode:
Lukasz Erecinski of Pine64 (Interview)
Pinebook Pro
Pinetab Specs
Pinephone
Pinetime (Smartwatch)
Gnome Won’t Back Down From Patent Trolls
Canonical Has A New Ubuntu Desktop Director
Software Spotlight:
PiHole
Tips & Tricks:
FeedFry.com