Ubuntu 19.10, KDE Plasma 5.17, & More with Wendell of Level1Tech – Destination Linux 144
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Special Guests:
Wendell of Level1Techs = https://level1techs.com/
Matt of Dark1LTG = https://www.youtube.com/user/darkone778
Topics covered in this episode:
Ubuntu 19.10 Adding ZFS Support
Project Trident Ditches FreeBSD For Linux
KDE Plasma 5.17 Released
System76 Gets Coreboot
Software Spotlight:
xmind
Tips & Tricks:
SailfishOS Guide (sorry for delay)