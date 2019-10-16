Linus Says Microsoft Has Changed, Flatpak, Jack Audio, Arch Linux | Destination Linux 143

Topics covered in this episode:

Arch Linux Decides It’s Not Hard Enough

Flatpak Updated 1.5

Jack Audio Finally Has A Release

Linus Says Microsoft Has Changed

DLN Discourse

Software Spotlight:

DLN Forum Thread: Podcasts on Linux Desktop

QuiteRSS, Pocketcasts, gpodder, rhythmbox, Cantata, Clementine, Vocal, CPod

Tips & Tricks:

[App Outlet](http://app-outlet.github.io/) – Universal App Store [[OMGU]](https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2019/10/app-outlet-universal-linux-app-store)