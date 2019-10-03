Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

CentOS Stream

Fedora 31 Better Multimedia Codec Support

Endeavour OS Release

Oracle Builds Super Computer with Pi

Shotwell In Patent Troll Legal Trouble

Xbox/Windows Clarifies Exclusivity Stance

Broken Lines RPG

Software Spotlight:

Picard

Tips & Tricks:

Mumble Voice Chat, specifically the Destination Linux Network Mumble server 😀

https://mumble.destinationlinux.network

Learn more about Mumble at https://mumble.info