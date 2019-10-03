CentOS Stream, Fedora, Endeavour OS, Oracle Pi Cluster, GNOME Lawsuit – Destination Linux 141
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Jason of Linux For Everyone = https://destinationlinux.network/shows/linux-for-everyone/
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
CentOS Stream
Fedora 31 Better Multimedia Codec Support
Endeavour OS Release
Oracle Builds Super Computer with Pi
Shotwell In Patent Troll Legal Trouble
Xbox/Windows Clarifies Exclusivity Stance
Broken Lines RPG
—
Software Spotlight:
Picard
Tips & Tricks:
Mumble Voice Chat, specifically the Destination Linux Network Mumble server 😀
https://mumble.destinationlinux.network
Learn more about Mumble at https://mumble.info