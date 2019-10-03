CentOS Stream, Fedora, Endeavour OS, Oracle Pi Cluster, GNOME Lawsuit – Destination Linux 141

Topics covered in this episode:

CentOS Stream
Fedora 31 Better Multimedia Codec Support
Endeavour OS Release
Oracle Builds Super Computer with Pi
Shotwell In Patent Troll Legal Trouble
Xbox/Windows Clarifies Exclusivity Stance
Broken Lines RPG

Software Spotlight:
Picard

Tips & Tricks:
Mumble Voice Chat, specifically the Destination Linux Network Mumble server 😀

https://mumble.destinationlinux.network

Learn more about Mumble at https://mumble.info