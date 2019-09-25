Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

Linux Kernel 5.3 Released

Oracle Autonomous Linux

Stallman Resigns

AMD Epyc Processors Break World Records

Microsoft Employee Reaches Out

The Great Geometric Multiverse Tour

Tips & Tricks:

USB Guard

Software Spotlight:

Our Spotlight this week comes from the community. Linux Maximus writes to say:

> Hi. Linux Maximus here. Great show guys, not one excepted.’

>

> Sed and Awk are great but I don’t do enough scripting or terminal commands to spend the time learning how they work. And just forget about regex. But I need scripts that replaces one string with another string so I just love Rpl.

>

> Here is the blurb:

> rpl is a text replacement utility. It will replace strings with new strings

> in multiple text files. It can work recursively over directories and supports

> limiting the search to specific file suffixes.

>

> The syntax is really simple. Here is an example of replacing a string in a file

>

> rpl “oldstring” “newstring” /path/to/file

>

> It also has a other options like dry-run and backup of old files. Just run rpl –help and you get a easy overview of options. Very cool little project for us that like the terminal, but not That much.

>

> And again great show guys. More guests!