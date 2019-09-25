Linux 5.3, Oracle Autonomous Linux, AMD Breaks World Records, Microsoft – Destination Linux 140
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
Linux Kernel 5.3 Released
Oracle Autonomous Linux
Stallman Resigns
AMD Epyc Processors Break World Records
Microsoft Employee Reaches Out
The Great Geometric Multiverse Tour
—
Tips & Tricks:
USB Guard
Software Spotlight:
Our Spotlight this week comes from the community. Linux Maximus writes to say:
> Hi. Linux Maximus here. Great show guys, not one excepted.’
>
> Sed and Awk are great but I don’t do enough scripting or terminal commands to spend the time learning how they work. And just forget about regex. But I need scripts that replaces one string with another string so I just love Rpl.
>
> Here is the blurb:
> rpl is a text replacement utility. It will replace strings with new strings
> in multiple text files. It can work recursively over directories and supports
> limiting the search to specific file suffixes.
>
> The syntax is really simple. Here is an example of replacing a string in a file
>
> rpl “oldstring” “newstring” /path/to/file
>
> It also has a other options like dry-run and backup of old files. Just run rpl –help and you get a easy overview of options. Very cool little project for us that like the terminal, but not That much.
>
> And again great show guys. More guests!