Manjaro, Firefox VPN, Mumble, LVFS, Pine64 Smartwatch, RawTherapee, WSL – Destination Linux 139
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
Manjaro Grow To A Legal Entity
Firefox Gets a Proxy VPN
Mumble Gets Updated
RawTherapee Is Now Available
LVFS Grows With Acer
Pine 64 Drops Another Surprise
Microsoft Linux Conference
Freakout: Calamity TV Show
—
Software Spotlight:
espeak
Tips & Tricks:
some script Noah hasn’t given me yet lol, I will update this soon 😀