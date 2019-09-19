Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

Manjaro Grow To A Legal Entity

Firefox Gets a Proxy VPN

Mumble Gets Updated

RawTherapee Is Now Available

LVFS Grows With Acer

Pine 64 Drops Another Surprise

Microsoft Linux Conference

Freakout: Calamity TV Show

—

Software Spotlight:

espeak

Tips & Tricks:

some script Noah hasn’t given me yet lol, I will update this soon 😀