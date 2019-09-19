Manjaro, Firefox VPN, Mumble, LVFS, Pine64 Smartwatch, RawTherapee, WSL – Destination Linux 139

Manjaro, Firefox VPN, Mumble, LVFS, Pine64 Smartwatch, RawTherapee, WSL – Destination Linux 139

By |

Topics covered in this episode:

Manjaro Grow To A Legal Entity
Firefox Gets a Proxy VPN
Mumble Gets Updated
RawTherapee Is Now Available
LVFS Grows With Acer
Pine 64 Drops Another Surprise
Microsoft Linux Conference
Freakout: Calamity TV Show

Software Spotlight:
espeak

Tips & Tricks:
some script Noah hasn’t given me yet lol, I will update this soon 😀