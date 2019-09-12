GNOME 3.34, Firefox 69, Librem 5, Chromebooks, Signal Messenger & more – Destination Linux 138
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
Gnome 3.34 Drops This Week
Super Grub2 Disk 2.04s1 Released
Firefox 69 Released
Purism Librem 5 Shipping
Chromebooks Targeting The Enterprise
Phantom 3D Coming To Linux
—
Software Spotlight:
Signal Messenger
Tips & Tricks:
Dynamic Video Wallpapers (submitted by Richard)