Topics covered in this episode:

Emails from Unklebonehead & Rhett

Microsoft Brings exFAT to Linux

Pinebook Pro Available Now

Gamepad Support Comes To Linux In Steam Proton

Software Spotlight:

Photoflare is a cross-platform image editor (recommended by a member of our community Dark1)

Tips & Tricks:

– Keep your data safe on the cloud!

– Privacy is important! Nothing is better to protect privacy than encryption.

– Containers: EncFS / CryFS

– KDE Vaults, SiriKali & CLI