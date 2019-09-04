Emma Marshall of System76, Microsoft exFAT, Pinebook Pro, Proton Gamepads – Destination Linux 137
Special Guest Interview:
Emma Marshall of System76 = https://system76.com
Topics covered in this episode:
Emails from Unklebonehead & Rhett
Microsoft Brings exFAT to Linux
Pinebook Pro Available Now
Gamepad Support Comes To Linux In Steam Proton
Software Spotlight:
Photoflare is a cross-platform image editor (recommended by a member of our community Dark1)
Tips & Tricks:
– Keep your data safe on the cloud!
– Privacy is important! Nothing is better to protect privacy than encryption.
– Containers: EncFS / CryFS
– KDE Vaults, SiriKali & CLI