Topics covered in this episode:

Raspberry Pi Now Runs Scratch 3

System76 Launches GUI Firmware Updater

OBS Studio 24 Release Candidate Features

IBM Announces New Contributions To Open Source

Mozilla & Google Protect Users

EVERSPACE 2 Coming To Linux

Software Spotlight:

FreeOTP

Tips & Tricks:

Use the command ‘script’ to record the steps you’re taking in shell screen.

Script records the actions you take and once you type exit writes that history to a file named typescript by default.

This is useful for tutorials or for setting up your own ‘How-To’ for reference in the future.

This can also be helpful for individuals who may need to file a bug report as you have an exact record of the steps you took.

Remember to hit ‘exit’ or you will have a very large file in a few weeks once you remember you set it in motion.