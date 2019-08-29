Raspberry Pi, System76 Firmware Tool, OBS, IBM Open-Source POWER, EVERSPACE – Destination Linux 136
Topics covered in this episode:
Raspberry Pi Now Runs Scratch 3
System76 Launches GUI Firmware Updater
OBS Studio 24 Release Candidate Features
IBM Announces New Contributions To Open Source
Mozilla & Google Protect Users
EVERSPACE 2 Coming To Linux
Software Spotlight:
FreeOTP
Tips & Tricks:
Use the command ‘script’ to record the steps you’re taking in shell screen.
Script records the actions you take and once you type exit writes that history to a file named typescript by default.
This is useful for tutorials or for setting up your own ‘How-To’ for reference in the future.
This can also be helpful for individuals who may need to file a bug report as you have an exact record of the steps you took.
Remember to hit ‘exit’ or you will have a very large file in a few weeks once you remember you set it in motion.