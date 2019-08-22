Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

KDE Applications 19.08 Released

CutiePi Open Source Tablet

Huawei Working To Create Open Source Foundation

Rust Removes Linux Support

Stranded Deep Survival Game Fix

Software Spotlight:

Ukuu by Teejeetech

Tips & Tricks:

Our tip and trick comes from Brian. He writes in with this suggestion:

> Over the years I have amassed quite the collection of bash scripts. I’ve written most of them myself. Although none of them are very complex (most are only a line or two) using them saves me a great deal of time. For many years I kept them in ~/Documents/Scripts and had to enter the full path to run them. A while back I decided to research the best place to store them where Linux would automatically find them when I simply run the script by name. I now store them in /usr/local/bin and sync that folder across all of my (personal) machines using SyncThing.

>

> It’s not a big deal. I know it won’t be a major game-changer for most people. However, when I made that discovery and followed through, it improved my daily workflow significantly. So, I thought it would be nice to share this with the community.

>

> Please keep up the good work as I love the show.

>

> Brian

> from London, Ontario (Canada)

>

> PS: I previously worked in broadcast radio & have dabbled in podcasting. I now have a home studio as I do some voice-over work on the side… If you ever need a guest-host, let me know!