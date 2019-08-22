Simon Steinbeiß of Xfce, Dalton Durst of UBports, KDE Apps 19.08, Huawei – Destination Linux 135
Special Guests:
Simon Steinbeiß of Xfce
Dalton Durst of UBports
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek
Michael of TuxDigital
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show
Topics covered in this episode:
KDE Applications 19.08 Released
CutiePi Open Source Tablet
Huawei Working To Create Open Source Foundation
Rust Removes Linux Support
Stranded Deep Survival Game Fix
Software Spotlight:
Ukuu by Teejeetech
Tips & Tricks:
Our tip and trick comes from Brian. He writes in with this suggestion:
> Over the years I have amassed quite the collection of bash scripts. I’ve written most of them myself. Although none of them are very complex (most are only a line or two) using them saves me a great deal of time. For many years I kept them in ~/Documents/Scripts and had to enter the full path to run them. A while back I decided to research the best place to store them where Linux would automatically find them when I simply run the script by name. I now store them in /usr/local/bin and sync that folder across all of my (personal) machines using SyncThing.
> It’s not a big deal. I know it won’t be a major game-changer for most people. However, when I made that discovery and followed through, it improved my daily workflow significantly. So, I thought it would be nice to share this with the community.
> Please keep up the good work as I love the show.
> Brian
> from London, Ontario (Canada)
> PS: I previously worked in broadcast radio & have dabbled in podcasting. I now have a home studio as I do some voice-over work on the side… If you ever need a guest-host, let me know!