Xfce 4.14, Ubuntu Snaps, LibreOffice, Linux Journal, NVidia, Huawei, FFmpeg – Destination Linux 134
Special Guest Host:
Derek, of DistroTube = https://distrotube.com
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Topics covered in this episode:
Sparky Linux 2019.8 Released
Xfce 4.14 Released Today
LibreOffice 6.3 Released
FFMPEG 4.2 Released (Donate to FFMPEG)
Phoronix Benchmarks Of RX5700
Huawei Releases New OpenSource OS
Canonical’s Martin Wimpress Discusses Snaps
Linux Journal Says Goodbye…Again
Nvidia Coming Around?
Space Mercs Released
Software Spotlight:
TLP Battery Optimization
Tips & Tricks:
– Use pkill to send signals to various processes on your system.
– One of those signals is to kill a process. Use pkill -9 for those pesky programs that won’t quit or ‘kill pid’ and the PID number of the program which you can get from TOP amongst other ways.