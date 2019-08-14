Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

Sparky Linux 2019.8 Released

Xfce 4.14 Released Today

LibreOffice 6.3 Released

FFMPEG 4.2 Released (Donate to FFMPEG)

Phoronix Benchmarks Of RX5700

Huawei Releases New OpenSource OS

Canonical’s Martin Wimpress Discusses Snaps

Linux Journal Says Goodbye…Again

Nvidia Coming Around?

Space Mercs Released

Software Spotlight:

TLP Battery Optimization

Tips & Tricks:

– Use pkill to send signals to various processes on your system.

– One of those signals is to kill a process. Use pkill -9 for those pesky programs that won’t quit or ‘kill pid’ and the PID number of the program which you can get from TOP amongst other ways.