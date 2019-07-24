Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Topics covered in this episode:

Endeavour OS Officially Release

Deepin 15.11 Released

OnlyOffice 5.3 Released

Ubuntu Mate 19.10 Alpha GPD MicroPC

Pinebook Pro Pre-orders Starting Soon & More Info

What Is Silverblue

Gnome Extension With Malware

More Details Emerge Google Stadia

Steam Sale Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Software Spotlight:

Peek & Simple Screen Recorder

Tips & Tricks:

FFMPEG

For example you can convert an FLV format to MP4 format by just typing: FFMPEG -i inputfilename.flv outputfilename.mp4