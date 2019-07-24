Endeavour OS, Deepin, OnlyOffice, Silverblue, Pinebook Pro, Ubuntu Mate, GPD – Destination Linux 131
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
Endeavour OS Officially Release
Deepin 15.11 Released
OnlyOffice 5.3 Released
Ubuntu Mate 19.10 Alpha GPD MicroPC
Pinebook Pro Pre-orders Starting Soon & More Info
What Is Silverblue
Gnome Extension With Malware
More Details Emerge Google Stadia
Steam Sale Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11
—
Software Spotlight:
Peek & Simple Screen Recorder
Tips & Tricks:
FFMPEG
For example you can convert an FLV format to MP4 format by just typing: FFMPEG -i inputfilename.flv outputfilename.mp4