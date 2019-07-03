Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi

Order Destination Linux Apparel

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

LinuxDelta.com

Ubuntu Loses It’s Mind But Then Find’s It Again

Linus Torvalds Sees Hardware Headaches Ahead

SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 Released

Ubuntu Has Started On A New Desktop Snap Store

Fedora 31 Shaping Up To Be Amazing

Raspberry Pi 4

Raspberry Pi Heat Issue

Mozilla Brings The Heat

Steam Summer Sale

—

Software Spotlight:

Deluge

qBittorrent

Tips & Tricks:

Use **&&** (double ampersand) to run two commands in a sequence, provided all previous commands execute successfully