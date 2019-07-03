Destination Linux EP128 – Ubuntu 32-bit Fiasco, Raspberry Pi 4, Fedora, Firefox, Steam Summer Sale
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
LinuxDelta.com
Ubuntu Loses It’s Mind But Then Find’s It Again
Linus Torvalds Sees Hardware Headaches Ahead
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 Released
Ubuntu Has Started On A New Desktop Snap Store
Fedora 31 Shaping Up To Be Amazing
Raspberry Pi 4
Raspberry Pi Heat Issue
Mozilla Brings The Heat
Steam Summer Sale
—
Software Spotlight:
Deluge
qBittorrent
Tips & Tricks:
Use **&&** (double ampersand) to run two commands in a sequence, provided all previous commands execute successfully