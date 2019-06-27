Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi

Order Destination Linux Apparel

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

PC LinuxOS Released 2019.06

Linux Kernel 5.3 Will Receive FS GS Base For Intel

Shotcut 19.06 Released

Slimbook New All-In-One

Thinkpad P Laptop Comes With Linux

Measure Air Quality with Enviro+

Is It Time To Back Wayland?

Google Stadia Pricing & Structure Revealed

Lovely Planet 2

—

Software Spotlight:

Xournal++ Handwritten Notes & PDF Annotation App

Tips & Tricks:

Cylon Arch Maintenance Tool