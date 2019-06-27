Destination Linux EP127 – PCLinuxOS, Surprise Patron Hosts, Linux AIO, New Thinkpad & Stadia
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
Sponsored by: do.co/dl
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
PC LinuxOS Released 2019.06
Linux Kernel 5.3 Will Receive FS GS Base For Intel
Shotcut 19.06 Released
Slimbook New All-In-One
Thinkpad P Laptop Comes With Linux
Measure Air Quality with Enviro+
Is It Time To Back Wayland?
Google Stadia Pricing & Structure Revealed
Lovely Planet 2
—
Software Spotlight:
Xournal++ Handwritten Notes & PDF Annotation App
Tips & Tricks:
Cylon Arch Maintenance Tool