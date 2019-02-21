Destination Linux EP109 – Powered By Radeon

On this episode of Destination Linux, we have a special guest with Liam from GamingonLinux.com joining us to talk Linux Gaming news. We’ll also talk about some new releases for Ubuntu, Plasma and OBS Studio. We’ll discuss some unfortunate news for LinuxTracker. Later in the show, we’ll take a look at the latest and greatest from AMD with the Radeon VII. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!



Help Us Get Zeb to SELF via the Zeb to America GoFundMe:

https://destinationlinux.org/zebtoself

Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi

Order Destination Linux Apparel

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS To Get New Hardware Enablement Stack

Plasma 5.15.0 Released

New OBS Studio w/ Awesome Features

Stop Using LinuxTracker

Radeon Vega VII

Windows Arm Laptops Now Run Ubuntu

Raspberry Pi Foundation and ESA Education Kick Off

Good Guy Malware Not So Good

Valve Working With Easy Anti-Cheat

Six Years Ago Today Steam Was Released For Linux

Tannenberg WWI Shooters Leaves Early Access

—

Software Spotlight:

Jami Messenger

Tips & Tricks:

If you’re doing some troubleshooting or perhaps just opened a bug report and need to provide the latest kernel information of your machine, this tip should help you out.

Typing $ uname -a will provide you all the details for your linux version and kernel along with release date.

For Radeon VII users having the latest Mesa is going to be important so we have a command for that as well – $ glxinfo | grep “OpenGL version”