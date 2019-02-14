Destination Linux EP108 – Ubuntu Studio Amped Up

On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss some news for Makulu Linux, GNOME 3.32, IPFire 2.21 and more. We’ll also check out a cool new system deployment tool that could change how multi-booting is done. Then we’ll check out a new desktop offering from ZaReason as well as an overclocking tool for Team Green users. Later in the show we’ll talk about some Linux Gaming news and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!



Help Us Get Zeb to SELF via the Zeb to America GoFundMe:

https://destinationlinux.org/zebtoself

Sponsored by: do.co/dl



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon or on Ko-Fi

Order Destination Linux Apparel

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

Makulu Linux Core Released

Gnome 3.32 Give Users More Control

IPFire 2.21 Core Update 127 Released

ZNX Operating System Deployment Tool

Overclock Your Nvidia GPU

ZaReason Linux Gaming Machines

NetFlix Uses FreeBSD

BulletRage Coming To Linux

Loria RTS Is Available On Linux

—

Software Spotlight:

VIM Adventures

Tips & Tricks:

Head and Tail Commands in the Terminal

When you’re looking through files sometimes you just need to see the first or last lines of the document to see if it’s the one you need or get the info you want. The ‘head’ and ‘tail’ command will do just that.

‘head’ grabs the first lines of a file and ‘tail’ displays the last lines.

As an example you could type head test.txt to get the first 10 lines.

Or use the switch -n followed by a number to print any number of lines. Example: head -n 15 test.txt will give you 15 beginning lines.

Tail does the same thing but starting from the bottom.