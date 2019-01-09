Destination Linux EP103 – New Year Resolution Delusions
On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss a new distro on the Linux scene, Septor Linux. We check out some sneak peeks for GIMP, Thunderbird, Raspberry Pi and more. Later in the show, we’ll talk about some privacy and security news from Vietnam and some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Topics covered in this episode:
- New Distro Release Septor
- Xfce 4 Panel 4.13.4 Released
- Linux Kernel 2018 Commits
- Gimp 3.0 Sneak Peek
- Thunderbird Outlines Plans 2019
- Raspberry Pi Gets Touchscreen Support
- Vietnam Cyber Law Threatens Free Speech
- Google New OS Isn’t Linux Based
- Linux “Steam Integration” Project Continues On
- EPIC Game Store Not Coming To Linux
Tips & Tricks:
Story Bundle
Software Spotlight:
PDFArranger