Destination Linux EP102 – Forecasting Linux Dominance
Podcast (mp3): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS
On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss the latest release of the Linux kernel. We check out some application news for Darktable, LibreELEC, and Polo File Manager. Later in the show, we’ll talk about some Linux trends and some Linux Gaming news. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Want to Support the Show?
Support on Patreon
Order Destination Linux Apparel
Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?
You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact
—
Topics covered in this episode:
Linux 4.20 Released
LibreElec v8.95.1 Beta Release
Darktable 2.6.0 Released
Polo File Manager w/ Paywall
Trends Showing Linux Domination
Free To Play Battle Royale “Darwin Project”
ATOM Released For Linux
—
Tips & Tricks:
z
Software Spotlight:
Tor Browser