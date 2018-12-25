Destination Linux EP101 – We Respin You A Merry Christmas
On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss some distro news for Peppermint Linux, GParted Live & Ubuntu. We cover some application news for Firefox, VirtualBox and more. Later in the show, we’ll talk about some unfortunate news regarding SQLite and Valve’s Artifact. We’ll also cover so great discussion topics like Photography on Linux and the pros and cons of Headerbars. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
—
Topics covered in this episode:
- GParted Live New Release
- Ubuntu Dock Getting A Tune-Up
- Peppermint 9 Respin Released
- Firefox 64 Released & Available On Major Linux Distros
- SQLite Bug Impacts All Chromium Based Browsers
- VirtualBox 6.0 Released
- Turn Your Rasberry Pi Into Steam Link
- AMD Rolling Out Two More Processors
- Photography On Linux
- On Headerbars
- Discord Gunning For Steam
- Artifact Isn’t Doing So Well
—
Software Spotlight:
– Bleachbit
Tips & Tricks:
- CTRL + C to abort a command in Linux
- Type ‘reset’ to clear the terminal just like you opened a new window
- Type ‘clear’ to clear all text from a terminal
- Ctrl + L which is a shortcut that works the same way as “clear” command
- CTRL + D to close the Terminal window
- History – type history in a terminal window to see a numbered list of the commands you have previously typed. I don’t know about you but I always just tapped the up arrow to get to the command I wanted. This way, just mouse scroll back through the list until you see the command you want and then simply type ! followed by the number in the list ie !6 or !132
- If you have a large history – try searching – Ctrl + R to invoke “reverse-i-search.” Type a letter – like s – and you’ll get a match for the most recent command in your history that starts with s. Keep typing to narrow your match. When you hit the jackpot, press Enter to execute the suggested command. Each press of Ctrl+R will cycle through other commands that might match.
- Ctrl + Arrow Keys (left or right) – to jump between segments of a command
- Ctrl + K – to delete everything after the cursor location
- Ctrl + U – to delete everything before the cursor location