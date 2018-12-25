Destination Linux EP101 – We Respin You A Merry Christmas

On this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss some distro news for Peppermint Linux, GParted Live & Ubuntu. We cover some application news for Firefox, VirtualBox and more. Later in the show, we’ll talk about some unfortunate news regarding SQLite and Valve’s Artifact. We’ll also cover so great discussion topics like Photography on Linux and the pros and cons of Headerbars. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon

Order Destination Linux Apparel

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

—

Software Spotlight:

– Bleachbit

Tips & Tricks: