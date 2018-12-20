Destination Linux EP100 – Centennial Celebration

On this very special episode of Destination Linux, we celebrate the milestone of 100 Episodes! We’re joined by 2 very special guests this episode, Rocco & Rob, the founders of Destination Linux! We’ll also cover the latest news for the week and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!



Hosts of Destination Linux:

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Want to Support the Show?

Support on Patreon

Order Destination Linux Apparel

Want to follow the show and hosts on social media?

You can find all of our social accounts at destinationlinux.org/contact

—

Topics covered in this episode:

MX 18 Beta 1 Available For Download

Linux Mint 19.1 Beta Released

AeonWave OpenSource Audio Engine

Raven – OpenSource RSS Reader

NextCloud Introduces Social Features

Vega II Is Coming

Linux Goes To Mars

Linus Torvalds Interview TFiR

10 Best Free Games For Linux

SuperTuxKart Get’s A Makeover

—

Software Spotlights:

Whalebird

Calibre Open Book