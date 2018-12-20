Destination Linux EP100 – Centennial Celebration
On this very special episode of Destination Linux, we celebrate the milestone of 100 Episodes! We’re joined by 2 very special guests this episode, Rocco & Rob, the founders of Destination Linux! We’ll also cover the latest news for the week and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
Hosts of Destination Linux:
Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com
Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com
Zeb, aka Zebedeeboss = https://youtube.com/zebedeeboss
Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com
Topics covered in this episode:
MX 18 Beta 1 Available For Download
AeonWave OpenSource Audio Engine
NextCloud Introduces Social Features
Software Spotlights:
Whalebird