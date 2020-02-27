Destination Linux 162: Ikey Doherty Interview, Stuart Langridge Guest Host

Sponsored by: do.co/dln



Special Guest Host:

Stuart Langridge

Bad Voltage | Kryogenix | Stuart Interview on DL50

Interview Guest:

Ikey Doherty

Lispy Snake | Ikey on DL8, DL19 & DL35

(formerly of Solus)

Hosts of Destination Linux:

Ryan, aka DasGeek = https://dasgeekcommunity.com

Michael of TuxDigital = https://tuxdigital.com

Noah of Ask Noah Show = http://asknoahshow.com

Topics covered in this episode:

Community Feedback:

Paypal as an alternative patron platform to Patreon or Sponsus

Keeping Kids Safe Online

– The Smart Girl’s Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online

– The Smart Girl’s Guide to Privacy: A Privacy Guide for the Rest of Us

Interview:

Ikey Doherty of Lispy Snake (formerly of Solus)

Other Topics:

GNOME 3.36 Preview

ISP’s Claim Privacy Law Violates “Free Speech”

Software Spotlight:

ShellCheck

Tips & Tricks:

Control Sudo Timeout Period

Ever wonder what controls the sudo timeout period and want to edit it to something else.

This weeks tips and trick will show you just how to do that.

Open a terminal and type

$ sudo visudo

There will be a line that states: Defaults env_reset

Add timestamp_timeout=x

replace x with things like 5 for 5 minutes or 15 for 15 minutes.

If you want it to always ask change it to 0

Example line: Defaults env_reset timestamp_timeout=5